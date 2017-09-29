RED OAK ARRESTS: September 18 – 25

Runnels, Sidney, 42, fail to id fugitive intent give false info (on view arrest), tamper/fabricate phys evid w/intent to impair (on view arrest), poss CS pg 1 >=1g<4g (on view arrest), parole violation - poss dangerous drug (warrant arrest), poss CS pg 1 >=1g<4g (warrant arrest).

Pierson, Jessica, 34, poss CS pg 1 >=1g<4g (on view arrest), tamper/fabricate phys evid w/intent to impair (on view arrest).

Wells, Raymond, 36, driving while license invalid (warrant arrest), no motor vehicle liability insurance (warrant arrest), ran red light (warrant arrest), no motor vehicle liability insurance (warrant arrest), driving while license invalid (warrant arrest).

Gardner, Wylon, 40, driving while license invalid (warrant arrest), no motor vehicle liability insurance (warrant arrest), operate unregistered motor vehicle (warrant arrest), failure to appear (warrant arrest).

Lopez, Laura, 30, no motor vehicle liability insurance (warrant arrest).

White, Jamel, 31, failure to appear (warrant arrest), speeding (warrant arrest), failure to appear (warrant arrest), resist arrest search or transport (warrant arrest).

Wilborn, Donald, 50, driving while license invalid (warrant arrest), display expired registration (warrant arrest), failure to appear (warrant arrest), driving while license invalid (warrant arrest), failure to appear (warrant arrest).

Lennox, Josh, 34, public intoxication (on view arrest).

Wood-Nicholas, Shelly, 30, resist arrest search or transport (on view arrest), theft of serv >=$750<$2,500 (warrant arrest), theft-misdemeanor-property (warrant arrest), agg assault w/deadly weapon (warrant arrest).

Davis, Troy, 21, agg robbery/probation violation (warrant arrest), pv/robbery (warrant arrest).

Beasley, Damian, 19, poss marij <2oz (on view arrest).

Reifsteck, Evan, 27, poss marij <2oz (warrant arrest).

Anderson, Keondra, 21, fail to id fugitive intent give false info (on view arrest), no driver’s license (warrant arrest), no motor vehicle liability insurance (warrant arrest), cut corner right turn into parking lot (warrant arrest), no driver’s license (warrant arrest).

Scott-Thomas, Devoygae, 23, fail to id fugitive intent give false info (on view arrest), no seat belt-passenger (warrant arrest).

Hernandez, Raymond, 31, accident involving damage to vehicle>=$200 (on view arrest), driving while intoxicated 2nd (on view arrest).

Block, Monte, 51, unauth use of vehicle (on view arrest).

Pennah, Shanitha, 41 theft prop >=$100<$750 (on view arrest).

Harvey, Kianna, 22 theft prop >=$100<$750 (on view arrest).