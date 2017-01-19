RED OAK ARRESTS: January 9 – 16

Fleming, Marquis, 26, poss marij <2oz (on view arrest).
Buford, Alexander, 26, driving while lic. suspended/invalid (instanter arrest), no license plate(s) (instanter arrest), possession of drug paraphernalia (instanter arrest).
Schlottman, Brent, 36, theft - misdemeanor - property (warrant arrest), failure to appear (warrant arrest), criminal trespass (warrant arrest).
McCray, Morgan, 18, driving while intoxicated (on view arrest).
Collum, James, 28, poss cs pg 1 <1g (on view arrest).
Hamilton, Seth, 35, theft prop >=$750<$2,500 (warrant arrest).
Martin, Joshua, 26, forgery govt/national inst/money/security (on view arrest), poss cs pg 1 <1g (on view arrest).
Carter, Bruce, 46, assault causes bodily injury family member (warrant arrest).
Lopez, Elizabeth, 29, theft prop >=$100<$750 (on view arrest).
Gonzales, Paul, 19, assault physical contact family violence (on view arrest).
Waites, Dominique, 25, no driver’s license (warrant arrest).
Key, Charles, 36, violation of protective order (warrant arrest).
Esparza, Daniel, 18, poss marij <2oz (on view arrest), public intoxication (on view arrest).
Franklin, Erica, 44, assault causes bodily injury family member (warrant arrest).
Patterson, Rodney, 49, robbery (warrant arrest).