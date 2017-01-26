RED OAK ARRESTS: January 16 – 23

Esparza, Daniel, 18, poss marij <2oz (on view arrest), public intoxication (on view arrest.

Franklin, Erica, 44, assault causes bodily injury family member (warrant arrest).

Patterson, Rodney, 49, robbery (warrant arrest).

Gonzales, Paul, 19, viol bond/protective order (on view arrest).

Garcia, Lionel, 28, no driver’s license (warrant arrest), no motor vehicle liability insurance (warrant arrest), display expired registration (warrant arrest), no driver’s license (warrant arrest), failure to appear (warrant arrest), driving while lic. suspended/invalid (warrant arrest).

Vanhooser, Travis, 26, no motor vehicle liability insurance (warrant arrest), motor vehicle inspection violation (warrant arrest.

Phillips, Ashley, 29, fail to yield right of way (warrant arrest, failure to appear (warrant arrest).

Wade, James, 50, poss cs pg 1 >=1g<4g (warrant arrest), poss marij <2oz (warrant arrest).

Ramirez, Juan, 38, no driver’s license (warrant arrest), speeding (warrant arrest), failure to appear (warrant arrest).

Wallis, Jennifer, 32 assault causes bodily injury family member (on view arrest).

Alvarado, Jacob, 20, public intoxication (on view arrest).