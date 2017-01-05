RED OAK ARRESTS: December 26 – January 2

Jenkins, Aviva, 31, driving while intoxicated (on view arrest).
Hallman, Rashonda, 41, driving while license invalid, failure to appear (warrant arrest).
Allen, Gus, 44, parole violation (warrant arrest).
Gajdica, Courtney, 35, failure to appear, open container (warrant arrest).
Berry, Jamal, 25, burglary of vehicle (on view arrest).
Pollard, James, 31, burglary of vehicle, insb/poss cs pg3 <28g (warrant arrest).
Sharp, Barry, 35 public intoxication (on view arrest).
Tames, Benjamin, 28, poss marij <2oz (on view arrest).
Webster, Shannon, 27, poss marij <2oz, speeding, failure to appear (warrant arrest).
Stiles, Christopher, 19, robbery (on view arrest).
Harris, Malique, 18 robbery (on view arrest).
Juanta, Victor, 27, public intoxication (on view arrest).
Cole, Jarvis, 56, unl poss firearm by felon (warrant arrest).
Shafer, Nickolas, 24, assault causes.