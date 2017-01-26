Trending
The Ellis County Press
ENNIS ARRESTS: January 17 – 22

Ennis, Police

Lane, Dyketrian, 28, poss cs pg 1 >=1g<4g-felony 3, unl carrying weapon-misdemeanor 1, dispo: arrested.

Wilkinson, Robert, 21, interfer w/emergency call-misdemeanor 1, dispo: arrested.

Trianasifuentes, Brian, 18, traffic citation-misdemeanor 3, dispo: arrested.

Chappel, Tory, 36, traffic citation-misdemeanor 3, poss drug paraphernalia-misdemeanor 3, dispo: arrested.

Murray, Jacob, 18, assault causes bod injury-misdemeanor 1, dispo: arrested

Roth, Bernard, 60, public intoxication-misdemeanor 3, dispo: arrested.

Espinoza, Diego, 26, driving while intoxicated 2nd-misdemeanor 1, wrnt-not EPD, warrant-non EPD charges-other, dispo: arrested.

Pimameno, Miguel, 63, no drivers license-misdemeanor 3, failed to maintain financial

responsibility-misdemeanor 3, traffic arrest-misdemeanor 3, dispo: arrested.

