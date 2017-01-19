Trending
The Ellis County Press
You are at:»»»ENNIS ARRESTS: January 10 – 16

ENNIS ARRESTS: January 10 – 16

0
Ennis, Police

Perez, Sean, 30, driving while license invalid-misdemeanor 3, dispo: arrested.

Alvarez, Merida, 61, credit card or debit card abuse-felony 4, dispo: arrested.

Hamilton, Jonathan, 31, traffic arrest-misdemeanor 3, dispo: arrested.

Arellano, Jaime, 31, wrnt-not EPD, warrant-non EPD charges-other, dispo: arrested.

Mountjoy, John, 20, burglary of building-felony 4, dispo: arrested.

Lewis, Christopher, 20, wrnt-not EPD, warrant-non EPD charges-other, dispo: none.

McBride, Willie, 62, assault-simple (cls c)-misdemeanor 3, dispo: arrested.

Franklin, Dwayne, 43, public intoxication-misdemeanor 3, dispo: arrested.

Campos, Patricio, 54, public intoxication-misdemeanor 3, dispo: arrested.

Stepp, Joe, 42, public intoxication-misdemeanor 3, dispo: none.

Vazin, Sheila, 43, poss marij >5lbs<=50lbs-felony 2, dispo: arrested.

Smith-Williams, Tyeisha, 19, disorderly conduct-language-misdemeanor 3, dispo: arrested.

Branch, Marsha, 18, disorderly conduct-language-misdemeanor 3, dispo: arrested.

Martinez, Gabriel, 27, traffic arrest-misdemeanor 3, traffic arrest-misdemeanor 3, dispo: none.

Godinez, Jose, 44,traffic arrest-misdemeanor 3, dispo: in custody.

Share.

Related Posts