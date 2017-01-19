ELLIS COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORT: January 3 – 7

Assault in the 100 block of Quarter Horse, Waxahachie.

Assist Citizen in the 1200 block of Lone Elm Road, Waxahachie.

Theft in the 5000 block of Rolston Place, Ennis.

Assault in the 200 block of Farrar Rd, Palmer. W/M was arrested for assault and transported to jail. Additional service numbers were issued for 17-00115 Interfering with a 911 call and 17-00118 Possession of Controlled Substance.

Warrant Service in the 100 block of Westgate Drive, Waxahachie. M/W was arrested on Parole warrant and transported to jail.

Meet Complainant in the 100 block of John Rockett Lane, Red Oak.

Criminal Mischief in the 3100 block of Pelican Way, Midlothian.

Criminal Mischief in the 100 block of Seneca Drive, Waxahachie.

Theft in the 1200 block of Kingdom Circle, Waxahachie.

Warrant Service in the 200 block of Clift Street, Waxahachie. W/M was arrested on Ellis County Warrant.

Animal Bite in the 500 block of Saralvo Road, Midlothian.

Warrant Service in the 100 block of Paris Street, Palmer. W/M was arrested on three outstanding Ellis County warrants.

Theft in the 800 block of Preston Road, Red Oak.

Warrant Service in the 2000 block of I-35, Waxahachie. W/F was arrested for an outstanding Ellis County warrant.

Theft in 100 block of Shepherds Hill Dr, Waxahachie.

Fatality accident 4000 block of FM 813, Waxahachie.

Theft in 7600 block of Drew Ln., Midlothian.

Animal Cruelty in the 1500 block of Neck Road, Palmer.

Harassment in the 1100 block of North Highway 67, Midlothian.

Meet Complainant in the 200 block of Arnold Street, Ennis.

Theft in the 5000 block of Montgomery Road, Midlothian.

Warrant Service in the 700 block of I-35 E, Waxahachie. W/F was arrested on Ellis County warrant.

Burglary of Building in the 100 block of Shoreside Trail, Waxahachie.

Possession of Narcotics on Ovilla Road at Oregon Trail, Red Oak. W/M was arrested.

Meet Complainant in the 3600 block of FM 780, Ferris.

Theft in the 100 block of FM 55, Waxahachie.

Traffic Call on Highway 77 near Bigham Road, Waxahachie.

Meet Complainant in the 1800 block of Christian Road, Ennis.

Theft in the 100 block of Meadow Glen Drive, Waxahachie

Meet Complainant in the 200 block of Lazy Lane, Red Oak.

Theft in the 200 block Hearne Lane, Red Oak.

Burglary in the 100 block North Old Alma Road, Alma.

Assault in the 500 block La Cresta Drive, Red Oak. W/M was arrested.

Burglary Investigation in the 100 block Margaret Lane, Red Oak.

Driving While License Invalid arrest off a traffic stop on Highway 34 3 miles west of Bardwell. W/M was arrested.