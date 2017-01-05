ELLIS COUNTY SHERIFF: December 19 – 26

Meet Complainant in the 1500 block of Risinger Road, Ferris.

Failure to Display Driver’s License in the area of FM 1446 and Lone Elm Road, Waxahachie. W/M was arrested. Also had warrant out of Waxahachie PD.

Animal Bite in the 100 block of Forrest Brook Drive, Oak Leaf.

Driving while Intoxicated in the 3200 block of US 77, Waxahachie. W/M was arrested.

Warrant Service in the 200 block Carson Street, Waxahachie. W/M was arrested on an Ellis County warrant.

Assault by Contact in the 800 block Preston Road, Red Oak. W/F was arrested.

Theft in the 1000 block Eastgate Road, Midlothian.

Meet Complainant in the 6000 block Waterworks, Midlothian.

Theft in the 3000 block of Ovilla Road, Ovilla.

Warrant Service in the 200 block of South Walnut, Bristol. W/M was arrested on Ellis County warrant.

Warrant Service in the 300 block of South Jackson Street, Waxahachie. W/M was arrested on Ellis County warrant.

Meet complainant in the 200 block Josey Lane, Red Oak.

Meet complainant in the 100 block of Cardinal Ridge Court, Waxahachie.

Theft in the 100 block of Kimberly Hill, Palmer.

Meet complainant in the 7200 block of Edgerton Drive, Ovilla.

Disturbance in the 100 block of Cardiff Lane, Waxahachie.

Burglary Investigation in the 2700 of FM 875, Midlothian.

Criminal Mischief in the 14000 block of FM 916, Maypearl.

Domestic Violence in the 100 block of Eagle Ridge Drive, Waxahachie.

Driving While License Invalid on North Interstate 45, Palmer. W/M was arrested.

Driving While License Invalid 900 block of North 287 Bypass service road, Waxahachie. W/F was arrested.

Theft in the 100 block of Slate Rock Road, Ennis.

Warrant Service in the 1900 block of North Interstate 35 East Service Road, Waxahachie. B/F was arrested on a Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

Meet complainant in the 1000 block of Narrow Lane, Red Oak.

Assault in the 3000 block of Plainview Road, Midlothian.

Stolen Vehicle in the 1800 block of East FM 664, Ferris.