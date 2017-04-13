OBITUARY: Norma Ann Jones, March 6, 1931 – April 9, 2017

Norma Ann Jones, 86, passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2017 in Dallas.

Norma was born on March 6, 1931 in Clarkson, Texas to Gus Jahns and Anna Sitz Jahns. She graduated from Cameron High School.

A resident of Dallas since 2013, Norma resided in Arlington prior to that, and was a former resident of Red Oak. She worked at Fort Worth National Bank and Exchange Park Bank in Dallas.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Mitchell Ray Jones on July 18, 2015; her parents; brothers, Theodore Jahns and John Joe Jahns; and sisters, Florence Lemke and June Hadeler. Survivors: Sons, Mitchell Craig Jones and wife, Dowanne, and Gary Jones and wife, Laurie; daughter, Janelle Brinck and husband, Tom; brother, Monroe Jahns and wife, Ruth; sister, Cora Mae Sell; sister-in-law, Mary Helen Schigut and husband, Richard; grandchildren, Bryan Jones and wife, Rebecca, Nicholas Jones and wife, Jennifer, and John Brinck; and great-grandchildren, Kate, Dawson Claire, Henry and Claire Jones.

The visitation will be 6 – 8 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. The funeral will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 14, 2017 at White Rock United Methodist Church, 1450 Old Gate Lane, Dallas, and the interment will be 2:00 p.m., Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, Dallas, Lane A.

Memorial gifts may be made to United Methodist Women of Red Oak, P.O. Box 25, Red Oak, Texas 75154, Phone: (972) 617-9100.