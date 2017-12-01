Zoning changes highlight Red Oak City Council meeting

Allows development of shopping center

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

RED OAK – At this month’s Red Oak City Council meeting council passed three ordinances for necessary zoning changes to continue the city’s spurt of growth.

A public hearing was held, and the ordinance passed to approve a zoning change from Agriculture (AG) to Planned Development 88 (PD-88) for a single-family residence on 13.5 acres at the northern end of the property where Country Ridge Lane dead ends.

The owner had requested the new single-family residence on the property also requesting to plat as a one-acre lot for his residence and to leave the remaining acreage undeveloped.

The new home will be zoned as a Planned Development RE, means it now matches the surrounding residences with the exception of the required minimum lot width.

A public hearing was heard, and the ordinance passed for a zoning change from Planned Development 77R (PD-77R) to Planned Development 77 Revised 2 (PDR-2). This allows the development of a commercial shopping center for 2.2 acres located north of Ovilla Road and east of Interstate 35.

The proposed shopping center will be a mixture of restaurant and retail spaces for lease and it is believed it will complement the current Chick-fil-A and Starbucks/AT&T shopping center.

A third public hearing that was heard and passed related to a zoning change from Agriculture (AG) to Planned Development 89 (PD-89) for the development of a 7-Eleven convenience store with gas pumps for approximately 1.8 acres. This store will be located at the triangular corner of FM 2377 (Louise Ritter Rd.) and State Highway 342.

“There is no doubt that we will continue to see growth in Red Oak and one of our fundamental objectives at the City of Red Oak is to manage the quality of this growth,” said Red Oak City Manager Todd Fuller. “We have seen several new residential developments, as well as continued business growth throughout 2017; and we expect this growth to continue into 2018 as well. Through the use Planned Development zoning districts, and the ability to customize development standards within them, we can make sure that the quality growth we’ve been seeing lately continues into the future.”