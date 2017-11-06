WSA Brings String Quartet to Chautauqua Auditorium

WAXAHACHIE – The Waxahachie Symphony Association will travel to the Historic Chautauqua Auditorium for Music Outside the Bach” by the Philadelphia String Quartet on Veteran’s Day, Saturday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. Like classical music, but don’t know the difference between Bach and Beethoven? Not to worry! The Philadelphia String Quartet rocks Bach and plays their strings out to Coldplay.

Guests will enjoy classical music by Beethoven, Tchaikovsky and Vivaldi, as well as classic hits by The Beatles, Rolling Stones and Elton John.

Complete concert and ticket information available at waxahachiesymphony.org.