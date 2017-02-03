WILMER: Wilmer police arrest man who cuts uncle with saw

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

WILMER – The Wilmer Police department and Fire and Medical personnel were called to a home on Knoll Ridge Circle in Wilmer regarding a person who had been cut in the face with a saw.

Officers originally found a person in the front yard of the home facedown later identified as Justin Wayne Warren, a white male, unknown age. Warren was covered in blood and had his arms stretched out on both sides.

Warren told police he was not hurt. According to a police report he said “my uncle came at me with a saw, so I beat him with a hammer.”



Emergency personnel then identified Warren’s Uncle Robert Perry, a white, male on the roof of the house with severe head and face injures.

During the investigation it was determined Warren and Perry were on the roof of the house doing repair work when a verbal argument began. The argument escalated and Warren struck Perry first with a hammer several times on the head and then cut him across the face with a circular saw.

Perry’s wife told police she heard an argument and went outside to investigate.

Warren said “Don’t come up here, he’s dead.”

The investigating officer found both a hammer and flat bar on the roof of the house apparently used in the assault. A Ryobi circular saw was also found. Blood, hair and flesh were on the saw blades as well the hammer and flat bar.

At the police station Warren told police “I got high and killed someone… I killed my uncle. I beat him up with a hammer and then cut him up with a Skil saw.”

A Careflight helicopter landed near the Interstate 45 service road to transport Perry to Baylor Hospital in Dallas.

Perry is in serious condition.

His wife has started a Go Fund Me account to help pay medical bills. Images at the website are graphic. Wilmer police arrested Warren at the scene. He was charged with aggravated assault and taken to the Dallas County Jail on $200,000 bond.