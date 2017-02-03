WILMER: Wilmer Council votes on Tree Conservation Ordinance

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

WILMER – The Wilmer City Council voted on a tree conservation ordinance appeal at last week’s council meeting.

The appeal was in regard to the work being done on the Pleasant Run Road Improvement Project.

The Pleasant Run Improvement Project is a joint effort between the county and the city of Wilmer to enhance roadway access and utility services within the western portion of the city. The applicant was Dallas County.

Wilmer City Manager Denny Wheat explained, “The Pleasant Run project includes a 16-inch waterline from Lancaster to Millers Ferry Road, a one-million gallon ground storage tank, a 500,000-gallon water tower, a four-lane divided thoroughfare from Lancaster-Hutchins Road to the overpass at Millers Ferry Road, and, yes, a sewer line from Pleasant Run Road south to Greene Road.”

Wheat said the sewer line, by nature, tends to follow creeks and the path takes it through a fairly large stand of trees.

The requested variance was from the tree mitigation provisions or tree replacement of the tree ordinance.

The city’s Tree Conservation Ordinancerequires a 1:1 mitigation for trees removed from properties, but there is no ruling on the exemption of public improvement projects.

The agenda item was a request for an appeal/variance regarding the Tree Conservation Ordinance for relief from the city’s current tree mitigation requirements.

If passed there is no trees needed to replace, or fees paid, due to the removal of trees during the improvement project.