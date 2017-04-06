Wilmer Power Aggregation kicks-off

WILMER – With a view to helping its residents to keep the cost of living down, the City of Wilmer has launched the Wilmer Power Switch: www.cityofwilmer.net/wilmerpowerswitch

Wilmer’s Mayor Casey Burgess, explained, “High electricity prices place a burden on household budgets, especially during the hot summer months.

“Although deregulation has given consumers choice, many are not aware or do not act. Consumers find energy complex and very often don’t know who to trust. A lower fixed rate can help lower your bills year round.

“The City of Wilmer is committed to help you save on your electric bills, which is why we launched the Wilmer Power Switch.”

More than 200 towns and cities in Europe have offered this type of program. Their residents save an average of $260 every year. Wilmer will be one of the first cities in Texas to offer a group switch program to its residents.

Burgess said, “To get a competitive rate we will form a group together with many other Wilmer residents and organize an electricity auction among electricity providers. “Participation is free and only takes five minutes. And there is no obligation to take the offer.”

Wilmer has teamed up with iChoosr. iChoosr is an independent service provider and has switched over 1.2 million households to better energy rates with their group switch programs. This spring iChoosr has launched the Texas Power Switch for Texas towns and cities to help their residents to lower their electric bills.

The City is urging all residents to sign up for the Wilmer Power Switch by May 1.

Have a monthly power bill close by and register online on the Wilmer website: www.cityofwilmer.net/wilmerpowerswitch. No access to Internet? Ask a relative, neighbor or friend to help out.