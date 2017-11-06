WILMER: Police to dedicate new facility November 11

WILMER – The Wilmer Police Department is excited about the new police administrative building and invites the community to share in the dedication of this new facility on Nov. 11 at 2 p.m.

The event will start promptly at the new facility with a time of prayer for First Responders and our community.

Everyone is encouraged to make it out for this important time of prayer for those who serve our community and to officially dedicate this building to the service of our citizens and businesses.

After the prayer time and dedication there will be an open house so everyone who wishes can take a look, enjoy free hot dogs and drinks, meet officers and enjoy fellowship with your neighbors. The new building officially referred to as Wilmer PD Station 2 while temporary will meet the growing needs of the department for the next few years.

Station 2 will house all of the administration which includes offices for the chief of police, lieutenant, two investigators, sergeants and a patrol room. Lockers are in place for each officer and a break room complete with refrigerator freezer and microwave ovens. Guest will be greeted in a 100 sq. ft. lobby where they can rest comfortably should they need to wait for service.

Chief Victor Kemp is especially proud of the 500 sq. ft. Training/ Conference Room.

“It is a huge part of the total goal and mission of the department to have the highest qualified, trained and educated officers to serve our community.

“The Training Room is equipped with a state of the art interactive 65-inch flat screen TV that was donated to the department.”

In addition a flat screen TV was donated for each office for the purpose of reviewing videos, monitoring weather events as well as many other uses.

Kemp wants the citizens of Wilmer to know that Station 2 is not just important for the officers it is truly a new facility for the entire community.

“This is more than just a building to meet the needs of the department as important as that may be.

“This facility will soon host the first ever Wilmer Citizen’s Police Academy. At some point it is a goal to implement a Police Explorers Program for our community’s young people who may be interested in law enforcement on some level.

“Citizens will be encouraged to come out for regular get-togethers such as monthly Coffee with a Cop.

“We have a nice deck area and will have a couple of picnic tables available for folks to come and sit and visit with each other and get to know those who serve their community.”

The current police building referred to as Station 1 located at 219 E. Beltline Road will still house the Telecommunications Center and the municipal holding facility (jail).

The goal for the vacated space at Station 1 will be to expand dispatch to accommodate two radio consoles for the growing needs of the community.

An office will be converted to an Interview Room and other office space will be utilized to expand the property room.

The new Station 2 is located between Station 1 and the Library.