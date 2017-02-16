WILMER: Illegal accused of killing gang member

Special Report

WILMER – Police arrested a Salvadoran man accused of killing a fellow gang member in rural Dallas County after he dared to cover up his gang tattoo.

Nelson Herrera-Orellana, 20, was charged with murder in the Sept. 18 death of Nahum Villatoro. He was booked into the Dallas County Jail late Thursday. Jail records indicate he’s in the country illegally.

Villatoro, 21, was found dead in a ditch along a rural stretch of Post Oak Road east of Wilmer. He’d been shot several times in the head, and his girlfriend’s Volkswagen Jetta was abandoned on the road, records show.

Investigators with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department quickly linked the slaying to members of a Salvadoran gang.

A witness told police Villatoro had met with friends the day he was killed. Villatoro had displayed his gang allegiance with a tattoo on his hand but later covered it up, “which caused issues with the gang,” authorities said.