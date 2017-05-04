Wilmer designates May ‘Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month’

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

WILMER – With the warm weather upon us in North Texas May is designated as Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.

Recently at the City of Wilmer City Council meeting Mayor Casey Burgess presented a Proclamation for “Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.”

The proclamation was presented to Elsa Munos, Greg Cody Sr., and Julio Rodriguez representing the “Mi Raza Unidos’ Motorcycle Club.

Every May motorcycle organizations nationwide hold various events to promote motorcycle safety and awareness. Safety programs for beginner and advanced riders are also conducted in an ongoing effort to remind folks - riders and non-rider - that the number of motorcycles and riders on the street increase dramatically at this time.

In other business, all items on the city council agenda passed including past council meeting minutes, city expenditures and a recommendation designating the new thoroughfare location between Interstate 35E and Interstate 45 as State Loop 9.

This designation was recommended by TxDOT. Loop 9 will provide a direct link between Dallas and Ellis Counties.

Jeremy Orr was named to the Wilmer Community Development Corporation Board.

Waste Management attended the Wilmer City Council meeting to address the city’s ongoing solid waste collection issues.

Wilmer City Administrator Denny Wheat said the City Council and City Hall have been receiving numerous complaints from residents about the quality of service being provided by Waste Management.

Items on the complaint list included missed pickups, cans left in the street and even the pickup of one can at a residence, while another can at the same home is left untouched.

“Mr. Steve Keller and two members of the Waste Management operational staff addressed the Council on the various issues facing the company and indicated that they were working on improvements,” Wheat said. “Keller stated that he would be working with this department staff to address the concerns.”

Keller and Wheat will be meeting at a later date to discuss curb recycling and other programs to help address additional community needs.