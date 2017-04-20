Wilmer celebrates Earth Day

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

WILMER – The folks in Wilmer know it is important to look to the future when it comes to protecting the Earth.

At a recent city council meeting Wilmer Mayor Casey Burgess read a proclamation announcing the city’s participation in 2017.

On a larger scale, Earth Day is celebrated annually around the world on April 22.

The first Earth Day celebration was held in 1970. These days that has grown to more than 193 countries coordinating Earth Day efforts globally.

On a local scale, the City of Wilmer will be hosting an Earth Day celebration this Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Wilmer City Hall.

Burgess said this is the third annual Earth Day event for the city.

“We’re hoping to have 200 people show up,” Burgess said.

“Our last two years have had 50 to 100 attendees.”

Visitors can expect kid’s activities, music, a city clean-up and several vendors. Burgess said events like this are important because they help to bring our community together and educate the public on environmental issues.

The city’s proclamation pointed out the global community faces extraordinary challenges be it health, food and water shortage or economic struggles and that it is understood that the citizens of the global community must step forward and take action to create a green economy to combat existing global challenges.

A green community can be achieved on an individual level through education, public policy and community activism campaigns.

To that effect the recent proclamation was to encourage businesses, residents and institutions to use Earth Day as a reminder to commit to work toward a more stable and green economy.

“Please join us for a fun-filled day at Wilmer’s third annual Earth Day Celebration.

“This is a great opportunity to meet your neighbors and learn about the environment,” Burgess concluded.