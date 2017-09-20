Waxahachie Symphony Association 40th season offers Pops, Broadway, and Classical Performances

WAXAHACHIE – Beginning this month, the Waxahachie Symphony Association season will bring music lovers the rousing sounds of Broadway, jazz and the classics.

Their 40th Anniversary Season kicks off Sept. 23 with a concert by Van Cliburn Competitor Steven Lin.

A Taiwanese-American pianist who debuted with the New York Philharmonic at age 13, piano phenom Steven Lin has since gone on to play all over the world.

A musical poet of the keyboard, Lin’s growing list of awards includes honors at both the Van Cliburn and Israel’s Rubinstein Competition.

Since 1979, Waxahachie has been privileged to have the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra come and perform the same musical programs that they play in Bass Hall. Their annual performance is Saturday, March 24.

Other outstanding programs scheduled for the season include ”Best of Broadway” by the Uptown Singers, “Music Outside the Bach” by the Philadelphia String Quartet, and “When Swing Was King” by the SAGU Jazz Band with an encore performance by the Waxahachie High School Jazz Band.

Tickets start at at $50 for the season.

Complete schedule, tickets and concert details are available at waxahachiesymphony.org.