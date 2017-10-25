Waxahachie names City Mgr.

WAXAHACHIE – The Waxahachie City Council voted unanimously to name Michael Scott as Waxahachie City Manager during a regular meeting of the Council on Monday, Oct. 16.

Scott has served as Assistant City Manager since 2007. He has been with the City of Waxahachie since 2002, previously holding the positions of Downtown Development Director and Director of Planning.

Scott graduated from the University of Kansas with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science. He earned his Master’s in Public Administration from the University of North Texas. Prior to the City of Waxahachie, he worked at Deloitte & Touche.

“I am truly humbled and grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve Waxahachie, and now as City Manager. Our community is a wonderful place that is developing at a tremendous rate. I am excited to be a part of leading Waxahachie into the future as we grow,” said Scott.

Mayor Kevin Strength said, “Through his years in Waxahachie, Michael has developed a broad range of expertise and knowledge that will help lead us into the future.”