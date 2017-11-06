Waxahachie ED Coordinator named to prestigious board

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

WAXAHACHIE - Kassandra Carroll, Economic Development Coordinator for the City of Waxahachie, was recently elected the Secretary of the newly formed North Central Texas Economic Development District Board.

This is the region’s first federally designated Economic Development District.

The North Central Texas Region covers 16 counties including Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Erath, Hood, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Navarro, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rockwall, Somervell, Tarrant and Wise counties and their cities, school districts and special districts.

The new Economic Development District was formed by the U. S. Department of Commerce, Economic Development Administration.

On Dec. 15, 2016, the U. S. Economic Development Administration approved the North Central Texas Council of Governments’ request for designation as an Economic Development District.

Representatives from EDA presented the designation to the NCTCOG Executive Board at its Jan. 26 executive board meeting.

Over the past two years economic development stakeholders in the region from cities, counties, education institutions, chambers of commerce, economic development corporations, private sector, and workforce development boards have worked together, in conjunction with NCTCOG, to satisfy the requirements to be designated as a district, including the development of a Comprehensive Economic Development Strategies.

The establishment of the region as an economic development district makes local government projects eligible to receive EDA funding.

Through EDA, funding is available for infrastructure improvements based on job creation.

Lucille Johnson, spokesperson for NCTCOG, said Carroll has more than 15 years of economic development experience, with expertise in recruiting and growing companies for the City of Waxahachie and planning for the future growth of the community.

She is also an advisory Board Member to the Waxahachie Chamber of Commerce and served on the Waxahachie Strategic Plan Committee and the Midlothian Manufacturers Association

“It’s very exciting to be a part of economic development on a regional level, especially here in North Central Texas and the DFW area where we are experiencing so much growth and prosperity,” Carroll said of her new role.

“Now that the NCTCOG has formed the North Central Texas Economic Development District, we as a board have the opportunity to proactively assist in the growth of our entire region in a sustainable way and improve our competitiveness in the global economy. I definitely look forward to the challenge.”

The purpose of the North Central Texas Economic Development District is to promote economic growth in Texas State Planning Region 4 – North Central Texas while increasing employment opportunities, to name a few.

The NCTEDD Board is appointed by the NCTCOG Executive Board.

The officers of the NCTEDD Board are elected by members of the Board for a one-year term.

Carroll is a native of the DFW area.

She has worked with the City of Waxahachie for five years.

Prior to Waxahachie, she worked at the Midlothian Economic Development Corporation for 10 years. Her last position there was as Project Manager. Prior to Carroll’s career in Economic Development, she worked in the Public Housing sector in the Northeast Texas region as an Executive Director, and later as an independent contractor administrating grants.

The designation also assures that the region is continually covered by the EDA approved CEDS (a requirement for district designation) necessary for application to the Public Works or Economic Adjustment Assistance programs

Johnson said a Regional Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy, which this new board will oversee, is needed because Research indicates that the majority of U.S. economic activity is occurring not just within major cities, but rather within a limited number of major regions across the nation.

To compete nationally and internationally for people and businesses, interdependent jurisdictions must plan regionally.

“The North Central Texas region’s population has grown by 30 percent since the 2000 Census and is projected to grow by another 30 percent over the next 15 years,” Johnson added. “Part of planning for that growth is planning for the economic and workforce development to ensure we have quality jobs for workers and skilled workers for jobs.”

The Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy identifies regional economic development goals and priorities, which communities within a region can implement collaboratively to bring about sustainable economic prosperity.

The CEDS includes components such as economic and community development problems and opportunities, goals and objectives, regional strategies and priorities, industry and occupation cluster assessments, a plan of action, and performance measures.