Ware Malcomb announces construction is complete on the first two buildings at Southport Logistics Park

HOUSTON – Ware Malcomb, an award-winning international design firm, announced construction is complete on the first two buildings at Southport Logistics Park located in Wilmer.

Ware Malcomb provided master planning and architectural design services for the 531-acre business park, which is being developed by Port Logistics Realty.

When completed, the total build out of the project will include nine million square feet of new distribution and e-commerce fulfillment centers.

Ware Malcomb designed the buildings with a focus on attracting e-commerce end users.

This major site, located adjacent to the South Dallas Union Pacific Intermodal Facility, was entirely re-planned to include mass grading, road networks, and major utility infrastructure that complemented the targeted market and logistics profile of the region.

“Utilizing Ware Malcomb’s in-depth e-commerce industrial distribution experience, along with our strong working relationships with commercial real estate brokers and developers across the nation, we have designed state-of-the art facilities that will serve this region for decades to come,” said Andrew Kopy, Regional Manager of Ware Malcomb’s Houston office.

”We look forward to the ongoing development of this incredible business park.”

The first two buildings consist of a 1.1 million square foot Class A building and a 400,000 square foot speculative facility.

Both buildings utilized tilt wall panels incorporating integrated aluminum accents at the entryways, sophisticated lighting and contemporary window lines.

The Southport Logistics Park is located within the popular Inland Port submarket off of Interstate 45 in Wilmer, the busiest industrial corridor in North Texas.

The site is approximately 10 miles from downtown Dallas and is easily accessible to the I-20, I-30, I-35 and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

The General Contractor for the project is Cadence McShane Construction.