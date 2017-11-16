Veterans Appreciation Day 2017

“Let every nation know, whether it wishes us well or ill, that we shall pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe to assure the survival and success of liberty,” John F. Kennedy. Those words were celebrated Saturday, Nov. 11 as Ellis County turned out in hundreds to honor service men and women from at branches of the military at the Waxahachie Veterans Memorial during the laying of the wreath, a 21-gun salute, “Taps,” and a fly-over of vintage military aircraft .
