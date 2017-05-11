USPS food drive this weekend

FERRIS – The United States Postal Service is working to “Stamp Out Hunger” this weekend.

The 25th annual Letter Carrier's Food Drive will be held Saturday across all 50 states, according to Ferris Postmaster Wanda Curry.

County residents may take nonperishable food items and place them in a bag in their mailbox, or outside beside the mailbox.

Carriers will pick up the donations that day as they are delivering mail, Curry said.

“Canned goods are what we really want,” she said.

“We don’t want anything that could break or spoil.”

Acceptable items include canned meats, fish, soup, juice, vegetables, pasta, cereal, peanut putter and rice.

“The food will stay local,” she added. “It won’t go anywhere else.”

For more information on “Stamp Out Hunger,” visit www.stampouthungerfooddrive.us.