US 287 crash sends Oak Leaf man to hospital

Reagor  Springs – On Saturday, March 11 around 6:30 a.m.,  Department of Public Safety troopers were called to  a one vehicle roll over crash on US 287 near Reagor  Springs.

Preliminary investigation indicates a  2015 blue Peterbilt truck tractor towing a tanker  trailer was traveling south on US 287. For an as-of-yet undetermined reason, the vehicle traveled off  the roadway where it rolled and came to rest in the  center median. 

The semi-trailer was carrying approximately 74,700 pounds of  Stabilized Vinyl Acetate, which is considered a hazardous material.

The driver, 43 year-old Micah Barron Phillips of  Oak Leaf was transported by ambulance to Baylor Scott & White in Waxahachie with serious injuries.

As of Tuesday, his condition was up-graded to stable.

