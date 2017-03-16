US 287 crash sends Oak Leaf man to hospital

Reagor Springs – On Saturday, March 11 around 6:30 a.m., Department of Public Safety troopers were called to a one vehicle roll over crash on US 287 near Reagor Springs.

Preliminary investigation indicates a 2015 blue Peterbilt truck tractor towing a tanker trailer was traveling south on US 287. For an as-of-yet undetermined reason, the vehicle traveled off the roadway where it rolled and came to rest in the center median.

The semi-trailer was carrying approximately 74,700 pounds of Stabilized Vinyl Acetate, which is considered a hazardous material.

The driver, 43 year-old Micah Barron Phillips of Oak Leaf was transported by ambulance to Baylor Scott & White in Waxahachie with serious injuries.

As of Tuesday, his condition was up-graded to stable.