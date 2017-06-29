UPDATE: Duncanville PD identify 2 suspects in Holiday Inn armed robbery

1 arrested, 1 still at large

DUNCANVILLE – On Wednesday, June 14, at 11:01 p.m. suspects robbed the Holiday Inn Express located at 1035 East Highway 67 SR and shot a nonresistant employee two times.



The suspects fled the scene in a dark unknown make, four doors, SUV.

A witness advised he saw two black males run from the front of the business to a dark colored SUV before officers arrived. The individual stated the vehicle was last seen traveling southbound on US Highway 67 service road.

A person of interest entered the lobby prior to the suspects, and the police department would like to identify and speak with him.

The desk clerk was transported to Methodist Dallas with non-life threatening injuries, and was treated in the emergency room.

The clerk was released Thursday.

If you have any information regarding this offense, contact Detective Pollock at 972-707-3831.