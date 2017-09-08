Upcoming SAGU events open to public

WAXAHACHIE – As Southwestern Assemblies of God University kicks off the school year, the institution will host its annual Biblical Archaeology Seminar as well as a concert showcasing the award-winning pianist Steven Lin.

SAGU will present its Biblical Archaeology Seminar on Tuesday, Sept. 19 and Wednesday, Sept. 20 in the Hagee Center Auditorium.

Theme for this year’s seminar is, “The United Israelite Monarchy.”

Individual sessions include:

Dr. Steven M. Ortiz

“David and Solomon: Fact or fiction? Recent archaeological discoveries and debate”

Tuesday, Sept. 19, 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Jared Chatfield

“The Transition from tribe to state – Archaeological & Biblical sources”

Wednesday, Sept. 20, 10:15 – 11:15 a.m.

Cameron Coyle

“City of Gezer in Solomon’s kingdom and its aftermath”

Wednesday, Sept. 20, 10:15 – 11:15 a.m.

All sessions are free and open to the public.

Seminar information can be found at www.sagu.edu/events/2017-09-19-biblical-archaeology-seminar.

Along with the seminar, SAGU will host Taiwanese-American pianist Steven Lin in September.

Lin will perform in SAGU’s Hagee Center Performance Hall on Sept. 23 at 7 p.m.

Lin debuted with the New York Philharmonic at the age of 13. Since then, he has performed worldwide receiving honors at both the Van Cliburn and Israel’s Rubinstein Competition.

An engaging and creative young artist, Lin has been applauded by the New York Times for playing that is, “...immaculately voiced and enhanced by admirable subtleties.”

Those interested in attended Lin’s performance may purchase tickets for $20 at the door or online at https://www.sagu.edu/events/2017-09-23-pianist-steven-lin. Tickets may also be purchased through the Waxahachie Symphony website. Admission is free for children under 18.