TxDOT holds public meeting for I-35E improvements

I-35E Frontage Roads from US 77 South and North of Waxahachie

ELLIS COUNTY —The Texas Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, July 13 at the Waxahachie Civic Center Ballroom, 1950 S. I-35E in Waxahachie for the proposed Phase II improvements to I-35E. The project limits extend from US 77 south and north of Waxahachie.

Purpose of the informal open house-style meeting is to present the proposed roadway improvements within this approximately 11-mile long section of I-35E.

TxDOT staff and its consulting engineers will be available to answer questions during the meeting.

The project includes the addition of one-way frontage roads in both northbound and southbound direction and the reconstruction and relocation of exit and entrance ramps.

The frontage roads would consist of a 14-foot wide outside lane and a 12-foot wide inside lane.

Six-foot wide sidewalks both northbound and southbound are included along the back of curb. Three interchanges are planned for “flipping” with Sterrett Road, Butcher Road and Lofland Drive accommodating a six-lane configuration, as per the 2007 Waxahachie thoroughfare plan.

Approximately 24.8 acres of additional right of way and 0.36 acre of drainage easement is needed. No residential or commercial property displacements or relocations are required.

The project cost approximately $365 million and is anticipated to begin in 2022 and end by 2027.