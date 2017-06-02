Two dead in Ellis County crash on Interstate 35

WAXAHACHIE – Highway patrol troopers were called to a crash on I-35 north of the Forreston in Ellis County. Preliminary information indicates a 2017 Hyundai Elantra and a 1966 Kaiser truck were traveling north on I-35 in the right lane.

For an as yet undetermined reason, the Hyundai struck the rear of the Kaiser. The Kaiser was pushed into a concrete barrier and overturned.

The driver of the Kaiser truck, Carlos Canales, 59, of Emory and the passenger Leonardo Ramirez, 33, of Mineral Wells died at the scene. The driver of the Hyundai, Sekethia Tejeda, 53, of Leander was not seriously injured.

The northbound lanes were closed for several hours. The crash remains under investigation and no additional information is currently available.