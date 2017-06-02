BEHIND THE WHEEL: Genesis luxury, can it play with the competition

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

If you are tired of all the business as usual luxury brands then you might want to look into the 2017 Genesis G90. It fits the bill in the sedan world and is a brand all its own now. The 2017 Genesis G90 is all-new model since it recently branched off from Hyundai. And, while luxurious, the price tag is a bit friendlier than the competition.

This competition includes the Mercedes Benz S-class sedan, Audi A8 sedan, BMW 7 series sedan and Cadillac CT6. However, the Genesis is impressive with its long list of features and both trims come fully loaded.

Holding up to five driver and passengers, the trim levels on this large-size sedan are chosen by color and engine type; the 3.3T Premium or the 5.0 Ultimate. The features include 19-inch wheels, automatic xenon headlights, LED running lights, heated and power-folding mirrors, hands-free power trunk, keyless entry and ignition, adaptive cruise control and auto-dimming mirrors.

Expect also leather upholstery, automatic climate control, heated and air-conditioned front seats and a heated steering wheel. There are 22 different ways to adjust the driver’s seat and you also get a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, wood interior trim, interior ambient lighting, power sunshades for the back windows and seat climate controls. For technology its Bluetooth phone and streaming audio, a wireless charging pad and the infotainment is 12.3 inches also with a navigation system and 17 speakers for the sound system.

The 5.0 trim adds air-conditioned rear seats with a variety of power adjustments.

Under the hood there is a V6 or V8 engine rear or all-wheel-drive. The rear-wheel drive is the standard. The 3.3T Premium model has a turbocharged 3.3-liter V6 with 365 horsepower and 376 pound-feet of torque. The 5.0 Ultimate sports gives you a 5.0-liter V8 engine with 420 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque. Both engines have the eight-speed automatic transmission.

The safety features on the 2017 Genesis G90 include a variety of airbags from the driver air bag to passenger, rear, side head, rear head, side and rear body air bags. You also get four-wheel ABS, 4-wheel disc and drum brakes, electronic stability control, automatic headlights and daytime running lights, child safety locks, integrated turn signal mirrors, a rollover protection system, traction control, blind spot monitoring and lane departure warning. You also get an excellent surround-view camera and there is a drowsy driver monitor and a steering wheel that vibrates when alerts are needed for the driver.

There is plenty of comfort inside the large 2017 Genesis G90 cabin and both driver and passengers will have nothing to complain about. There is very little noise from the wind outside while on the road and the knobs and dials are easily understood and placed appropriately.

Plenty of space for the front and backseat passengers will be appreciated and that includes legroom and headroom. There are plenty of nooks and crannies to store small items and a specific phone bin that has a USB port, power and cordless charging. The cup holders are also well placed and cargo space is 15.7-cubic-feet.

The drive experience behind the wheel of the 2017 Genesis G90 is a worthy experience. You won’t be disappointed in the high-level performance. Steering and handling will instill confidence as will the excellent acceleration. You’ll never have to worry about owning the road as you can easily do it in this newly introduced Genesis.

Miles: On the 2017 Genesis RWD 3.3T Premium I drove the miles per gallon came in at 17 in the city and 24 miles per gallon on the highway.

Cost: The 2017 Genesis RWD 3.3T Premium price tag was $69,050.

