Trailblazer mobile museum visits the Red Oak Library

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Correspondent

RED OAK – The Red Oak Public Library hosted The Texas Alliance for Minorities in Engineering Trailblazer, a 40-foot mobile science exhibit, July 18.

Approximately 120 visitors toured the Trailblazer experiencing the hands-on exhibits and experiments which taught lessons in space, energy, weather, biotechnology, and aerodynamics.

TAME works to encourage the participation of women and minorities in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math careers through innovative, hands-on science programming for K-12 students across Texas.

The interactive mobile museum is the only one of its kind in the state.

Science demonstrations and experiments were offered inside the library as well.

Library Assistant Alicia Lozada said, “The Trailblazer was a great success. Children were able to go through each station, learn different things, and get hands-on experience, they had a great time.

“The Trailblazer was a good way to escape the heat, as well as, learning some new things.

“All of the volunteers that helped out with the stations on the Trailblazer did a wonderful job.”