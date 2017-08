Need community service hours? Want to keep your teen safe on the road?

RED (Reality Education for Drivers) is a FREE one day class for teens and young adults that follows the path of injury a person may face if involved in a motor vehicle crash.

Includes interactive presentations, a hospital tour, and a certificate for 8 hours of community service!

August 5, 2017

Baylor Scott and White Health Waxahachie

9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Register today at https://redatbsw-waxahachie.eventbrite.com