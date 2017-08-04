Tom C. “Ike” Morris, oldest living Texas Aggie, turns 107

By Keith Randall / Texas A&M Marketing and Communications

COLLEGE STATION – Texas A&M University’s oldest living graduate – Tom C. “Ike” Morris – turned 107 Aug. 1 and it’s an event that is giving a big Aggie thumbs-up to former students across the globe.

Morris, a native of Waxahachie, south of Dallas, graduated from Texas A&M in 1933 and was on the school’s track team, and school representatives recently presented him with a track baton during a birthday celebration in San Antonio.

He worked five different jobs while in school to help pay for expenses during the depths of the Great Depression. Morris and a friend, a fellow named Earl Rudder, often served as table waiters in the athletic dining room. Rudder would go on to become a legendary general in World War II and Texas A&M president in 1959 during which he guided the school through some of its most historic events.

After graduation, Morris entered the military and had a remarkable record himself, including serving on D-Day plus 1 on Omaha Beach and the Battle of the Bulge.

Earlier this year, Morris was presented the French Legion of Honor for his service in World War II as a member of the 2nd Infantry Division. The Legion of Honor is France’s highest distinction and was created to honor extraordinary contributions to the country.

While at Texas A&M, Morris was on a committee to design the iconic Aggie ring, and it was he who recommended that only seniors could purchase it.

The Aggie ring has a special place in Morris’ heart – so much so that he made a gift to The Association of Former Students that established the Aggie Ring Scholarship to help students purchase their prized ring.