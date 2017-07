AUSTIN – The Texas economy expanded in June for the 12th consecutive month with the addition of 40,200 seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs.

Texas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.6 percent, down from 4.8 percent in May.

Texas’ annual employment growth outperformed the previous two years with 319,300 jobs added over the year, bringing the state’s annual growth rate up by 0.4 percentage points to 2.7 percent.