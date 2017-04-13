TEXAS BUSINESS: April 17 is deadline for filing property tax renditions

AUSTIN – Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar reminds business owners that April 17 is the deadline for filing property tax renditions with their county appraisal districts.

A rendition is a list of the taxable inventory, furniture and fixtures, machinery, equipment and other property owned or managed as of Jan. 1 of each year.

The appraisal district may use the information to set property values.

Rendition allows property owners to record their opinion of their property’s value and ensures the appraisal district notifies them before changing its recorded value.

Exempt property, such as church property and equipment used for farming, is not subject to rendition.

Hegar also reminds owners whose property was damaged by storm, flood or fire last year that they may file a special decreased-value report that could lower their final tax bills for 2017.

Property owners have until April 17 to file the decreased-value report, which indicates their property’s condition on Jan. 1, 2017.

Rendition forms and decreased-value report forms are available from county appraisal district offices statewide, and can be downloaded from the Comptroller’s property tax forms web page.

For more information about property rendition, deadline extensions, penalties and rendition forms, taxpayers may contact the Comptroller’s Property Tax Assistance Division at 800-252-9121 (press 2 to access the menu and then press 1 to contact the Information Services Team) or visit comptroller.texas.gov/taxes/property-tax.