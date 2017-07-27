Texas Armed Services Scholarship deadline extended

WAXAHACHIE – State Representative John Wray announced the deadline for the Texas Armed Services Scholarship applications has been extended to July 31, 2017.

The Texas Armed Services Scholarship Program was created in 2009 to assist promising students from throughout the State who are committed to education and service.

It encourages young leaders to participate in the Texas State Guard, Texas Army National Guard, Texas Air National Guard, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Merchant Marine or to become commissioned officers in the United States Armed Services.

“I am honored to be able to connect students with financial resources to further their education and give them the opportunity to be in a position to join the Armed Services following their graduation,” said Wray.

Each year the governor and the lieutenant governor may each appoint two students, and each state senator and each state representative may appoint one student to receive an initial conditional scholarship.

Students interested must be enrolled in a public or private accredited institution of higher education and be a member in good standing of a ROTC or other qualifying program.

For more information on the program and a complete list of eligibility requirements for nomination, please visit www.hhloans.com8808886543AEE

Details on how to apply can be obtained from Representative Wray’s office. Contact district10.wray@house.state.tx.us or call 972-938-9392.