Telico VFD receives grant for multipurpose apparatus

ENNIS – Telico Volunteer Fire Department enhanced its fire service capacity with the help of a $200,000 grant through Texas A&M Forest Service’s Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program.

“This new 2016 upgrade is replacing a 1982 Ford that was originally built by another fire department,” said Telico VFD Fire Chief Van Fowler.

“The older truck served us well but it was time for it to retire. The new large brush truck will be a multipurpose vehicle. It has updated equipment that will save us time and give the department a better option when protecting our community as well as mutual aid response.”

According to Fowler, the truck has greater water carrying capability, a compressed air foam system, front bumper cab operated nozzle and 16,000-pound winch. All of which help to meet the need of wildland, structure and vehicle fire challenges in the rural area.

“This truck will give us an advantage when responding to large fires because it takes less manpower to operate,” said Fowler.

“Man-power is a premium, especially during the day when there is usually a smaller crew available because people are at their full time jobs.”

Telico VFD has been serving the area since 1967 and are always looking for dedicated volunteers that would like to contribute back to their community.

“Anyone wanting to apply may do so by attending a meeting at the fire station the second Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m.

“Telico VFD is proud to be part of the HB2604 Texas A&M Forest Service Program,” said Fowler. “Small departments like Telico usually aren’t part of a fire district nor do they receive county funding to update equipment. Having the grant program available helps the departments acquire the tools needed to save lives and property.”

Texas A&M Forest Service is committed to protecting lives and property through the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program, a cost-share program funded by Texas State Legislature and administered by Texas A&M Forest Service.

This program provides funding to rural VFDs for the acquisition of firefighting vehicles, fire and rescue equipment, protective clothing, dry-hydrants, computer systems and firefighter training.