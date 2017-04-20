Tax-free holiday for emergency supplies happens this weekend

HOUSTON – Hurricane season is right around the corner, and storm and tornado season are already well underway in Texas so it’s a good idea to be prepared for any emergency.

To help ensure readiness, the 2017 Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday is set to kick off on Saturday, April 22 and runs through midnight on Monday, April 24.

The tax-freed holiday was launched in 2016 to help Texas families prepare for the common weather-related issues of flash flooding, tornadoes, hurricanes, and thunderstorms

According to the Texas State Comptroller’s website, there are certain items that you can buy during this period that will help ensure you and your family are ready, while saving you a little money.

These emergency preparation supplies qualify for tax exemption if purchased for a sales price:

Less than $3000

Portable generators

Less than $300

Emergency ladders

Hurricane shutters

Less than $75

Axes

Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt)

Can openers - nonelectric

Carbon monoxide detectors

Coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric

Fire extinguishers

First aid kits

Fuel containers

Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits

Hatchets

Ice products - reusable and artificial

Light sources - portable self-powered (including battery operated) Examples of items include: candles, flashlights and lanterns Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers

Radios - portable self-powered (including battery operated) - includes two-way and weather band radios

Smoke detectors

Tarps and other plastic sheeting

These supplies do not qualify for tax exemption:

Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles

Camping stoves

Camping supplies

Chainsaws

Plywood

Extension ladders

Stepladders

Tents

Repair or replacement parts for emergency preparation supplies

Services performed on, or related to, emergency preparation supplies

Also, the delivery, shipping, handling and transportation charges are part of the sales price. So, if the emergency preparation supply being purchased is taxable, the delivery charge is also taxable.