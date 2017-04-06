Suspects sought in gunshot case

LANCASTER – Lancaster police officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds, one in the stomach and the other in the leg on March 22.

Both victims were transported to the hospital and are currently in surgery, with conditions unknown.

At approximately 9:23 p.m., the, officers responded to a shooting in progress in the 800 block of Sewell Drive.

One victim provided a description of the suspects indicating they were two black males, both approximately 18-20 years of age. One suspect was wearing a white tank top and the other wearing all black.

The suspects fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction. This shooting is not believed to be a random act and is an active and on-going investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Lancaster Police Department at 972-218-2711.