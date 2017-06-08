Summer program gives family caregivers a break

Caregivers need to take time for themselves. A new program, available now to Sept. 29, provides a way to reimburse family caregivers who hire temporary help so they can take a break from

caregiving responsibilities.

The program is designed to help unpaid caregivers who provide assistance to someone who requires help with one or more activities of daily living.

The care receiver may be a child or youth with chronic disabilities, adult with a serious health condition, or veteran with significant health needs.

Respite services may be needed because of urgent or emergency circumstances, such as illness of a caregiver, reduced availability of a caregiver, adverse effects related to caregiving responsibilities, or increased need for caregiving assistance due to the care receiver’s illness or injury.

Vouchers issued by the North Central Texas Aging and Disability Resource Center can be used to pay for help in the home or another care setting, such as a day program. Caregivers must not already qualify for services through other federal and state programs, such as Medicaid.

For more information about the respite program, or to apply, contact a case manager of the NCTADRC at 1-877-229-9084.