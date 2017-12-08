State Rep. John Wray files for re-election

AUSTIN – Last week, State Representative John Wray filed for re-election to the Texas House for District 10, which encompasses Ellis County and western Henderson County.

Since being elected in 2014, Wray has been a consistent, leading voice in the two most conservative legislative sessions in Texas history.

Among his many accomplishments, Wray was critical in passing a $4 billion tax relief package, border security and sanctuary cities legislation, landmark pro-life protections, and the historic open carry law.

“It has been an incredible honor to represent the communities and people I’ve known my entire life. As our area continues to grow, so does the importance of a strong, effective voice in Austin. I am proud of the work we have accomplished over the last three years, and I am already hard at work on the issues most important to my constituents and our state.”

While having only served two terms, Wray has a long list of legislative accomplishments that demonstrate his ability to get results. Wray successfully passed over 20 pieces of legislation during the 85th session, working tirelessly to advocate for the priorities and values of his constituents. Wray’s legislative record has earned past endorsements by all three of the leading pro-life groups, an A-rating from the National Rifle Association and Texas State Rifle Association, and has earned recognition from pro-business groups like Texans for Lawsuit Reform and the Texas Association of Business.

Wray is a graduate of Texas A&M University and the University of Texas School of Law.

He is an attorney and business owner serving small businesses and families in Ellis County and the surrounding areas.

Wray and his wife, Michele, have two children, Morgan and Patrick, and are active members of First United Methodist Church.