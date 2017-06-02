State Dept. redacts big chunks of $22.8 M contract to resettle Muslim refugees

The U.S. government spends billions of dollars to “resettle” foreign nationals and transparency on how the money is spent depends on the agency involved.

Judicial Watch has been investigating it for years, specifically the huge amount of taxpayer dollars that go to “voluntary agencies”, known as VOLAGs, to provide a wide range of services for the new arrivals.

Throughout the ongoing probe Judicial Watch has found a striking difference on how government lawyers use an exemption, officially known as (b)(4), to the Freedom of Information Act to withhold records.

All the cases involve public funds being used to resettle foreigners on U.S. soil and Americans should be entitled to the records.

The (b)(4) exemption permits agencies to withhold trade secrets and commercial or financial information obtained from a person which is privileged or confidential.

Depending on the government agency and the mood of the taxpayer-funded lawyers handling public records requests, that information is exempt from disclosure.

In these cases, the Department of Health and Human Services disclosed a VOLAG contract to resettle tens of thousands of Unaccompanied Alien Children that entered the U.S. through Mexico under the Obama administration while the State Department withheld large portions of a one-year, $22.8 million deal to resettle refugees from Muslim countries.

Most of the UACs came from El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala and the Obama administration blamed the sudden surge on violence in the three central American nations.

The agency responsible for resettling the minors and issuing contracts for the costly services is HHS.