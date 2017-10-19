State Bar board appoints Waxahachie lawyer to State Commission on Judicial Conduct

The State Bar of Texas Board of Directors appointed Waxahachie lawyer Ron Bunch to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct at its Sept. 22 meeting.

Bunch served on the State Bar Board of Directors from 2004 to 2007 and the Commission for Lawyer Discipline from 2007 to 2013.

He was chair of the Commission for Lawyer Discipline from 2011 to 2013.

He has been a member of the State Bar’s General Practice, Solo, and Small Firm Section council from 2007 to present.

He is a member of the Ellis County Bar Association who served as president from 1988- 1992. Bunch received a State Bar of Texas Presidential Citation in 2007, a Bar Presidents’ Award in 2013, and was given a Citizen Diplomat Citation from the U.S. State Department Judicial System Program in 2015, among other honors. His six-year term begins Nov. 20.