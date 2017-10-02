Timberview pounds Red Oak 49-0

BY STEVE PATTERSON / Moving Pictures

MANSFIELD – Mansfield Timberview freshman Montaye Dawson rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns in Thursday’s win over Red Oak to open District 10-5A play at Vernon Newsom Stadium.

Timberview (1-0 in 10-5A, 2-2 overall) broke the contest open with a 20-point second quarter, getting touchdowns from Jyron Russell, Jaden Hullaby and Dawson to open up a 28-0 halftime lead over Red Oak (0-1 in 10-5A, 2-2 overall).

The Wolves dominated the game on both offense and defense. The Hawks struggled to just pick up first downs. For the most part, the Wolves held the Hawks’ leading rusher, C.J. Palmer in check, and the one big run he had to the end zone was called back on a penalty. It was that kind of night for Red Oak.

Russell finished with 192 yards in total offense and three total touchdowns, including a 36-yard scoring pass to Brady Obholtz, while Hullaby added two rushing touchdowns. Timberview also got a 123-yard rushing night from freshman Duece Jones, with Timberview finishing with 382 yards on the ground.

The road through District 10-5A does not get any easier this week when the Hawks (2-2) host longtime rival Waxahachie (2-2) this Friday, Sept. 29.

There are a couple of special events planned. First, prior to the game the Hawkettes are preforming with around 80 Kindergarten through 8th grade future Hawkettes. They have practiced a dance routine that is sure to put a smile on your face. So come early and watch these future Hawkettes perform. They will start around 7 p.m.

During the Hawkettes halftime performance, they will perform a dance routine with their fathers, so come out and cheer on the dads.