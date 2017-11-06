Red Oak Lady Hawks are District 10-5A Volleyball Champs

By Steve Patterson / Moving Pictures

The Red Oak varsity Lady Hawks volleyball finished their regular season on Tuesday, Oct. 24 on the road in a meaningless game at Waxahachie. Despite the loss, the Lady Hawks are the 2017 District 10-5A Champions.

The Lady Hawks are battle tested and court tough. Playing in District 10-5A, which has two and arguably, four of the best 5A teams on the DFW Metroplex, they are not strangers to tough road games.

The Lady Hawks first playoff game took place on Monday Oct. 30 at North Crowley HS where they played Granbury HS and came away with a 3-0 win.

Their next scheduled match is Thursday, Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m. at the Ellis Davis Field House against Jefferson. Look for a game update next week.