Mansfield Summit cruises past Red Oak 42-3

RED OAK – Brysen McKinney accounted for five touchdowns as Mansfield Summit (4-3, 2-2) easily beat Red Oak 42-3 Friday night.

The Jaguars took a 7-0 lead on a 24-yard pass from McKinney to Richard Chark. Summit led at halftime 28-0 after TD runs of 28 and 8 yards by McKinney, and his second touchdown throw, a 19-yard pass to Oswald Moobe.

The Jaguar defense held the Hawks (2-5, 0-4) to just two first-half first downs and negative total yardage. They would hold Red Oak to just 101 total yards.

McKinney led the Jaguars with 85 yards rushing. Chark had 80 yards rushing and Bryce Nyumah had 79 yards rushing and a touchdown.

Red Oak travels to Lancaster Friday night, Oct. 27. Kickoff is at 7:30.