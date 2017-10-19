Life Waxahachie gets Homecoming win

By Steve Patterson / Moving Pictures

WAXAHACHIE – Life School Waxahachie finished their 2017 Homecoming week with an exciting last minute 28-24 win over the Benbrook Bobcats.

The Mustangs dominated the first half of the game quickly going up 14-0 and forcing two turnovers.

Benbrook couldn’t find a hole to run through in the 1st half, but settled down in the 2nd half and went to a steady ground game attack and had the lead going into the final quarter.

Then Life Waxahachie, trailing 24-21 in the 4th quarter, put together a very impressive drive taking nearly 6 minutes off the clock and more importantly scoring what would be the game winning touchdown.

On the ensuing kickoff, the Bobcats got a great return up the Mustangs sideline putting themselves in great field position. The Mustang defense came out and absolutely stopped the Bobcats offense. On the Bobcats final play, the Mustang pass rush forced the Benbrook quarterback to throw it up for grabs and the Mustang defensive backs simply knocked the ball down for the win.

At halftime, Freshmen, Sophomore and Junior Prince and Princesses were introduced, and then J. Hernandez and D. Mathis were crowned 2017 Queen and King.