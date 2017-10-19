Lake Ridge Eagles roll over Red Oak Hawks 45-13

By Steve Patterson / Moving Pictures

MANSFIELD – Mansfield Lake Ridge showed off its offensive balance on Thursday night, seeing five different players score touchdowns while rolling up 463 yards in total offense in defeating Red Oak 45-13 in District 10-5A play at Vernon Newsom Stadium.

The Eagles (3-0 in 10-5A, 5-1 overall) ran its winning streak to five with the victory, taking control of the game with a 21-point first quarter. Two of those scores came in the team’s first four plays, including a 57-yard touchdown catch by Tameron Derrough and a 60-yard scoring run by Chandler Rodgers.

Rodgers finished with 194 total yards while rushing and throwing for touchdowns, while tailback Dewone Jackson added 67 yards rushing and a score to go with two touchdowns and 51 yards rushing by Cartraven Walker.

The Hawks (0-3 in 10-5A, 2-4 overall) managed a pair of first half field goals from Nicholas Alvarado. Red Oak’s only touchdown in the game came in the third quarter on a 1-yard scoring grab by Shane McCulley.

Red Oak Tailback C.J. Palmer added a game-high 119 yards rushing on 33 carries but couldn’t get across the goal line.

On the defensive side of the ball, Hawk cornerback Jacob Proche had an interception in the first half and also a great deflection in the 2nd half saving a touchdown.

Red Oak will host Mansfield Summit this coming Friday, Oct. 20. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.