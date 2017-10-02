Lady Hawks continue to roll with impressive style

BY STEVE PATTERSON / Moving Pictures

RED OAK – On Tuesday, Sept. 19 the Lady Hawks (ranked #9 at the time) hosted Mansfield Lakeridge (ranked #6 at the time) in a big District 10-5a showdown.

The Lady Hawks came out and flexed their muscle dominating Games 1 and two (25-13 & 25-18).

In game 3, the Lady Eagles led most of the game and at one point building a 5 point lead.

However, the Lady Hawks would not go away and tied the game at 18.

From this point, it was a dog fight with each team trading the lead multiple times and in the end, Lakeridge won game three 27-25 setting up a game 4 and possibly game 5.

The Lady Hawks came out of the break fully energized and focused and never let Lakeridge back in the game.

The Lady Hawks took care of game four 25-15.

Not only did they pick up a huge win, they moved up to #6 (Dallas Morning News) in DFW 5A teams and dropped Lakeridge to #9.

On Friday, Sept. 22 the Lady Hawks traveled to Mansfield Timberview and rolled over the Lady Wolves in three straight sets 25-12, 25-15 and 25-18.

The Lady Hawks will travel to Mansfield Summit HS on Tuesday, Sept. 26 then return home for another huge match up against Waxahachie on Friday, Sept. 29. Friday’s game is a 5:30 p.m. start time due to the varsity football game being at home.

So come out and watch a little volleyball before the varsity football game.