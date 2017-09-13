HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Red Oak gets 34-28 win in overtime

By Steve Patterson / Moving Pictures

RED OAK – Coming off a painful loss against Corsicana, the Hawks were looking to right the ship, and the Arlington Heights Yellowjackets were in their sights.

Red Oak’s defense forced multiple turnovers during the game, but none bigger than the one in overtime allowing the Hawks offense to take the field and simply run over a tired Yellowjacket defense. Running back C.J. Palmer scored on a bulldozer type run from 15 yards out giving the Hawks a 34-28 win.

The Hawk’s offensive line definitely played better than in the Corsicana game, creating gaps for Palmer to sneak through and get his shoulder pads squared up. From there it was all the Yellowjackets could do get him to the ground. Palmer led all rushers with 156 yards on 23 carries and also scored 3 touchdowns.

Red Oak QB Carson Forbes also had a better game. Forbes ran for 73 yards and also threw for two TDs – the first to Hunter Smith on a fast crossing route for 17-yards and the second, a 27-yard catch and run to Tallon Heine, who made a great cut-back move, picked up a block from Smith downfield and scored.

The defense had trouble with the deep ball early in the game, leading to two AH touchdowns, but eventually generated pressure on the Yellowjacket QB. Late in the game, Hawk DL Eris Smith had a key sack, and also led the defensive line on a crucial 4th and 1 in the 4th quarter stuffing a run in the backfield and getting the ball back.

The Hawk defense had a key penalty that nearly cost them the game. On a 3rd and 15 and leading 28-21, they committed a personal foul (hands to the face), giving AH new life – and they tied the game two plays later. But Red Oak’s defense made up for it in OT, forcing a fumble on the Yellowjackets first possession, paving the way for Palmer’s 15-yard winning touchdown run.

The Hawks host the Athens Hornets Friday, Sept. 15. This is also Red Oak’s Homecoming with ceremonies beginning at 7 p.m. Please give yourself plenty of time to park and make it inside the stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30.